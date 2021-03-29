North Cowichan/ Duncan RCMP ask for help identifying suspect in smoke grenade incident

The suspect fled the scene in a black Scion tC with no front plate, and blacked out windows. (RCMP handout)

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are hoping the public can name the suspect in an alleged theft by smoke grenade.

On Feb. 23, police were called by the Cowichan Canadian Tire manager about 7:30 p.m. after a smoke grenade, the type police say are typically used for paintball and airsoft, was set off inside the store.

“Through investigation it is believed that the suspect filled a shopping cart with several hundred dollars of items, then activated the smoke grenade and then fled the store,” said a news release issued by Vancouver Island RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau.

The stolen goods were all recovered but the suspect fled in a black Scion tC with no front plate, and blacked out windows, an uncommon vehicle in Canada, though police say easily recognizable to those familiar with cars.

“This was a unique method of distraction, and also unique car used by the suspect,” Manseau said. “We’re hoping that by distributing photos of the suspect and the car, someone from the public will recognize them, and contact the RCMP.”

The suspect is a Caucasian male between 5-foot-10 inches and six feet tall. He’s got a medium build and was dressed in a grey ECKO sweat shirt and track pants. He’s believed to be 30 to 35 years old.

Those with information about this or any other police investigation, or who can identify this suspect are urged to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.


Most Read