North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for missing 60-year-old man

Michael Christian Zortea, 60, was last seen in late November 2018. (Submitted)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking the public for help finding a missing 60-year-old man.

Michael Christian Zortea has not been seen since late November 2018, but was not reported missing until Feb. 19.

Zortea is described as six-foot-three with grey/brown hair and brown eyes. He has a snake tattoo on his upper left arm and a Celtic cross on his upper right arm.

Zortea has ties to Saltspring Island and to the Duncan area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).