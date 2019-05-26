North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP looking for missing woman

Angela Marie Mitchell, 35, was last seen on May 16

Angela Marie Mitchell, 35, was last seen on May 16, 2019. (Submitted)

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are asking for help in locating a 35-year-old woman who has been missing since earlier this month.

Angela Marie Mitchell, 35, was last seen around 9 a.m. on May 16 in the area of 2763 Beverly Street in Duncan.

She is described as Caucasian, 5-foot-4 and approximately 200 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes. She was wearing black leggings and a grey hoodie when last seen, and had no bags with her.

Anyone who has seen Mitchell or knows of her whereabouts should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 or Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and reference police file number 2019-8662.

