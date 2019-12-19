North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP respond to 6 crashes in just 18 hours

One involved a school bus

  • Dec. 19, 2019 5:05 p.m.
North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are imploring Cowichan Valley drivers to be more careful on the road after responding to six crashes in just 18 hours.

“The Winter solstice is nearing and the daylight hours are limited. With darkness, the risk of motor vehicle collisions increase,” North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP said in a press release Thursday, Dec. 19.

Within 18 hours, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP responded to six motor vehicle incidents ranging from pedestrians being hit, vehicles colliding at intersections and one involving a school bus.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 18 officers responded to a crash between a school bus and a vehicle on Maple Bay Road.

“Thankfully the children and driver were unharmed and were safely transferred to another bus to get home,” the press release said.

The police detained the driver of the vehicle involved, and are seeking charges for impaired operation of a motor vehicle following a full investigation.

Only 45 minutes later, two vehicles were reported to have collided on Herd Road near Lakes Road. The investigation revealed that there was an unlicensed driver, a vehicle without insurance and stolen number plates involved. The investigation continues.

Later in the evening, near the same intersection of Herd Road and Lakes Road, a second crash occurred. This involved a single vehicle and a power pole. There were minor injuries to the driver and she was assessed on scene by BC Ambulance Services.

An incident between a crane truck and pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway at Boys Road caused traffic to slow down in the early morning hours of Dec. 19. There were no injuries but the pickup truck involved suffered a lot of damage.

Only an hour later on Dec. 19 a woman was hit in a crosswalk on Canada Avenue. The driver involved remained at the scene and was cooperative with police. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital as a precaution but injuries were not reported.

Another motor vehicle incident was then reported on Herd Road, this time at Bell McKinnon Road. This involved two vehicles, which resulted in the driver of one receiving a violation ticket for two charges under the Motor Vehicle Act.

“The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP want to remind drivers to take your time and be extra cautious while driving this winter,” the press release concluded. “The roads are dark, especially with the heavy rain lately. Please take the time to do that extra shoulder check, make full stops, lower the speed while the road conditions are affected by weather, and be patient with the increasing traffic during the holiday season.”

