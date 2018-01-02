PIXABAY PHOTO The average increase was 10 to 25 percent accross the island.

North Island 2018 Property Assessments below Island average

North Island properties fell short of the average 10 to 25 per cent increase

Property owners throughout Vancouver Island can now expect to receive their 2018 assessment notices from BC Assessment in the mail.

The 2018 assessment notices reflect the market value as of July 1, 2017.

“The majority of residential homeowners within the region can expect an increase in their assessment in the 10 per cent to 25 percent range as compared to last year’s assessment,” says Assessor Tina Ireland in a Jan. 2 press release.

“The market has remained strong across the island and across property types. The residential strata market has been particularly robust with assessments increasing 15% to 35% in many areas,” added Ireland.

For the North Island specifically, small increases lower than the average 10 to 15 per cent, were seen across North Island communities.

The average assessed residential value of homes for District of Port Hardy saw a four per cent increase. In 2017 the average was $189,000, whereas for 2018 it jumped to $196,000.

The Village of Port Alice also saw a four per cent increase with 2017’s average assessment for 2018 coming in at $141,000 over last year’s $136,000.

Port McNeill was ahead of the pack with a seven per cent increase from 2017’s $215,00 to 2018’s $230,000.

Alert Bay wasn’t far behind with a six per cent increase from their 2017 average valuation of $112,000 to this year’s $119,000.

The Village of Zeballos was the only community to see a decrease in average assessed value, with a four per cent drop from the 2017 value of $89,000 to 2018’s $85,000.

The biggest average riser on the Island was Ucluelet at 26 per cent.

“It is important to understand that increases in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding increase in property taxes,” adds Ireland. “How your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes.”

BC Assessment notes that changes in property assessments reflect movement in the local real estate market and can vary greatly from property to property.

When estimating a property’s market value, BC Assessment’s professional appraisers analyze current sales in the area, as well as considering other characteristics such as size, age, quality, condition, view, and location.

BC Assessment’s website provides a listing of property assessments and sales to help property owners understand their property’s market value and provide comparable sales information.

Go to bcassessment.ca and use “Find your property assessment”

 

BC ASSESSMENT PHOTO The summary is an estiame of averages of 2017 versus 2018 assessed values of residential homes (2017 on the left, 2018 on the right, and percentage change in value indicated in the third colum).

Previous story
B.C.’s New Year’s Baby born in Surrey
Next story
‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Just Posted

Port Hardy noise bylaw exception made for waterman replacement

Contractor allowed to begin working at 7:00 am on Sundays

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2017

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

‘These children were the light of our lives’: Oak Bay gathers to honour sisters

Hundreds fill Willows park in ‘incredible show of support’ for sisters’ family

Port Hardy Council rejects Wounded Warrior donation request

Wounded Warrior Run had requested $1000 from the town

Mount Cain to officially open for the season

The ski area will open Saturday Dec. 30

Best news photographs of 2017

A year in review through the lens of of Black Press staff and readers

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

‘It hurts my heart:’ B.C. social worker pushing for Alex Alerts for at-risk children

Says death of Alexandru Radita, 15, who weighed just 37 pounds when he died, was preventable

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

2018: Battleground year for B.C. chiefs

2018 is being called a battleground in a New Year’s Day Statement from Grand Chief Stewart Phillip

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read