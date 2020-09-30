North Island All Candidates Meeting scheduled virtually for Oct. 14

‘our local candidates for the B.C. Provincial Election will be joining us’

North Islanders, your voices will be heard.

There will in fact be an All Candidates Meeting held for our riding before the snap election.

The Port Hardy and Port McNeill Chamber of Commerce announced they have banded together to host the meeting, where “our local candidates for the B.C. Provincial Election will be joining us for a live 90 minute virtual all-candidates meeting on Oct. 14,2020 at 7:00 p.m.,” stated a joint news release from the chambers.

Questions can be submitted at any time to your local chamber of commerce.

Go to portmcneillchamber.ca for more information on how to submit questions, the format, and information on your local candidates.

BC Votes 2020Election 2020

