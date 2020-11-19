North Island areas still without power thanks to windstorm

Crews made progress through the evening as they continued restoration efforts.

Trees downed on the Frigon Road to Port Alice. (David Burnett | Facebook)

As of 9:00 a.m. on Nov. 19, there are still numerous places in the North Island without power.

Alert Bay has one outage with 22 customers still affected;

Port Alice has two outages with 666 customers still affected;

Areas of Port Hardy have nine outages with 796 customers still affected;

Port McNeill has one outage with five customers still affected; and

Tahsis and Zeballos have one outage with 199 customers still affected.

“Crews made progress through the evening as they continued restoration efforts on northern Vancouver Island,” stated BC Hydro on its website at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 19. “All available crews will be working around the clock, but a few thousand customers in Telegraph Cove, Barr Creek, Zeballos, Holberg, Winter Harbour, Quatsino, Port Alice and small pockets in the Port McNeil area [were] without power overnight. Crews will continue helicopter patrols today.”

To any customers who still don’t have electricity, BC Hydro is asking that they contact BC Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376) to report it.

Thousands of customers were without power for almost 30 hours from noon on Nov. 17 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 due to a windstorm.

power outages