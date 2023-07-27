Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation members Dayna Charlie (bronze, U19 soccer) Bryce Walkus (gold, U19 soccer) and Jaiden Jollife (gold, U16 soccer) pose with their medals and the B.C. Indigenous flag at a homecoming celebration in Part Hardy. Photo submitted

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation members Dayna Charlie (bronze, U19 soccer) Bryce Walkus (gold, U19 soccer) and Jaiden Jollife (gold, U16 soccer) pose with their medals and the B.C. Indigenous flag at a homecoming celebration in Part Hardy. Photo submitted

North Island athletes shine at North American Indigenous Games

The North Island was well represented at the recently contested North American Indigenous Games, in Halifax, NS, hosted by Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, Millbrook First Nation and Sipekne’katik.

More than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staff from 756+ Indigenous Nations took part in the 10-day event which featured 16 sports in 21 venues.

The B.C. soccer teams, which all medaled, were particularly well represented by North Island Athletes.

The U16 boys went undefeated to win gold. Among the team members were Jason Speck (Alert Bay) and Jaiden Jolliffe, of Port Hardy.

The U19 girls, of which Port Hardy’s Dayna Charlie was a member, won bronze, and the U19 boys won gold, thanks in part to team members Bryce Walkus (Port Hardy), Dallas Nelson (Alert Bay), as well as James Dawson, from nearby Kingcome Inlet.

For full results from the North American Indigenous Games, visit https://naig2023.com/

