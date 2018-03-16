PHOTO SUBMITTED BY AT BAY PRESS Lucy Haché will be launching her second book, titled “Stars”, at Cafe Guido in Port Hardy on Saturday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m.

North Island author Lucy Haché to launch second book at Café Guido in Port Hardy

‘Lucy Haché is a writer and adventurer of First Nations/Métis and Scottish/Irish descent’

North Island First Nation’s author Lucy Haché will be launching her second book, titled “Stars”, at Cafe Guido in Port Hardy on Saturday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m.

According to a press release from At Bay Publishing, “In this second installation of her Overhead Series, Lucy Haché once again transports the reader with intimate revelations on identity by exploring both her personal and ancestral relationship to the sky and stars. Hache’s prose combines a strong sense of self awareness, unselfconscious honesty and skillful restraint, creating a sense of connection under the vastness of the stars above. The evocative astronomic drawings of artist Michael Joyal contribute to the overall sensory and transcendent experience.”

About the author:

Lucy Haché is a writer and adventurer of First Nations/Métis and Scottish/Irish descent. She grew up in Tsulquate, a small First Nations Community on the Northern tip of Vancouver Island. Much of her childhood was spent in the forest or on the sea. When she’s not surrounded by nature she writes about it. She also writes about contemporary and historical First Nations issues. Stars is the second book in her Overhead Series.

About the illustrator:

Michael Joyal is a Canadian watercolour artist whose work focuses on reinterpreting characters from mythology and fairy tales through a modern lens. The paintings explore roles of feminine power through feelings of strength, anger, melancholy and joy. He has exhibited in Canada and the United States. His work is held in permanent collection at the International Cryptozoology Museum and the Legislative Library of Manitoba.

 

North Island author Lucy Haché to launch second book at Café Guido in Port Hardy

'Lucy Haché is a writer and adventurer of First Nations/Métis and Scottish/Irish descent'

