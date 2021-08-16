North Island BC Liberal candidate fined by Elections BC

Norm Facey team did not include authorization statement in ad

Elections BC has issued an administrative fine to the 202 B.C. Liberal candidate for the North Island Norm Facey.

Facey was fined $250 for not including an authorization statement in an advertisement.

According to a release from Elections BC, they received a complaint that an advertisement for Facey’s campaign published in the Mirror did not include an authorization statement.

“Elections BC reached out to the campaign team the following day to discuss the apparent omission. Unfortunately, given communication limitations between members of the Facey team, as well as the print schedule of the newspaper, a second advertisement ran without an authorization statement,” the summary says.

Under the Election Act, advertisements need to include authorization statements, identify authorization agents and provide contact information.

Elections BC fined the Facey team $250, considering the reach and cost of the advertising.

“Norm Facey’s campaign admitted fault and was cooperative throughout Elections BC’s investigation,” the summary says.

Two other penalties were issued, one to the BC Green Party for similarly not including an authorization statement on an advertisement in the Times Colonist. Also BC Liberal candidate Jane Thornthwaite for not including the statements on campaign flyers.

The Green Party was fined $1,000 and Thornthrwaite was fined $50.

RELATED: Facey nominated as BC Liberal candidate for the North Island riding

2020 voter turnout second highest in B.C.’s history



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsElection 2020News