North Island businesses stung by rash of break-ins

Please contact Port Hardy or Port McNeill RCMP if you have any information regarding the break-ins.

Three North Island businesses were victimized by break-ins this week, all are suspected to have been done by the same person.

A series of break-ins has victimized North Island businesses this week.

“We had a confirmed break-in to The Sporty Bar and Grill and an attempted break-in to Macandales early in the morning of April 10,” said Port Hardy Staff Sgt. Wes Olsen. “Police were able to obtain video surveillance footage from the Sporty Bar and Grill and observed a male suspect enter the building through a rear door. Nothing appears to be missing from the Sporty Bar and Grill although there was damage caused to the building during the break in.”

Olsen added Macandales was not actually entered, although there was an attempt made to gain entry by the culprit trying to smash through the front glass door.

Shop-Rite Marine, located in Port McNeill, also had a break-in during the early morning hours on the same evening.

“Police believe the same person is responsible for both these incidents as well as the break in to Shop-Rite Marine in Port McNeill the same evening,” Olsen said. “Police found similarities in all three investigations that suggest the same person or persons was involved in all three.”

The male suspect observed in The Sporty Bar and Grill can be clearly identified from video surveillance recovered.

The suspect appears to be a caucasian male, mid 30s to early 40s, approximately 5’8” to 5’10” tall, thin build and wearing a few layers of clothing. The suspect is wearing a baseball cap, a hoody and an outer jacket.

Police request that anybody who may have any information to contact the Port Hardy or Port McNeill RCMP or call Campbell River Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-tips.