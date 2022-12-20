Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo

Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo

North Island Campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River close

Three out of NIC’s 4 campuses shutter due to weather

North Island Campuses in Campbell River and Comox Valley are closed today (Dec. 20).

Three of North Island Colleges Campuses, including Campbell River and Comox Valley have shut their doors for the day, Dec. 20. The Mixalakwila campus, located in Port Hardy, will remain open.

The news comes as Vancouver Island receives a blast of winter weather in the form of frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall, with some regions on the Island expected to get up to 15 cm of snow.

MORE TO COME

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

EducationNorth Island Collegesnowstorm

Previous story
First Nation reunited with traditional lands in Cariboo through provincial agreement
Next story
UPDATE: Coquihalla closed southbound following multiple crashes as heavy winter weather continues

Just Posted

Quatsino First Nation photo
Quatsino First Nation enters into agreement with Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

Three of four of North Island College’s campuses, including this one in Comox Valley, are closed Dec. 20 due to weather. File photo
North Island Campuses in Comox Valley, Campbell River close

Port McNeill mayor and council. (Derek Koel photo)
Port McNeill council finishes off the year with jam-packed agenda full of town business

Black Press Media file
MVI at the ‘T’ intersection near Port McNeill caused by driver failing to yield to oncoming traffic