North Island College announces blended approach to learning in the fall

School will use combination of digital and in-person strategies to offer courses

North Island College will see a blended approach to learning this fall. Some programs will be delivered exclusively through online learning, while others will be taught through a combination of online and in-person learning. Mirror File Photo

North Island College (NIC) has announced a blended approach for classes this fall.

Depending on their program, students may be taking part in fully digital classes, or a combination of digital and in-class learning.

Programs like business, digital design and development, Indigenous education, office administration, English and modern languages, humanities and social science and upgrading classes will be delivered through a combination of off-campus and digital classes that may be scheduled or not.

But some programs require in-person learning and that’s where the combination of digital and in-class learning will be used. These are programs like culinary arts, health, human services, construction, resource trades and transportation.

For more than 45 years, NIC has been facilitating connections and building community, a statement on its website says.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, you can continue to count on us to deliver valuable, relevant and high-quality instruction that will prepare you for success now and after the pandemic,” the school said.

Already, many post-secondary schools across B.C. have announced that classes will look different come the fall with many taking up the online class banner.

UBC, Simon Fraser University and University of Victoria are planning for remote learning in the fall with minimal face-to-face contact.

Langara College and Vancouver Island University are taking a similar approach to NIC with a hybrid model that combines digital and in-person learning where necessary.

Registration begins June 1 for current NIC students and June 8 for new students. An overview of the programs and their delivery method is available here. An updated timetable will be available May 25.

