Campbell River Chamber of Commerce chair Corby Lamb (left) joined Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark for the announcement of funding for forestry education. Phot by Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

North Island College gets $328,000 for forestry education funding

Announcement in Campbell River part of $1 million around B.C.

The provincial government has committed $328,000 for forestry education at North Island College as a way to produce the workers of the future.

Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training Melanie Mark was at the Campbell River NIC campus Monday afternoon to announce funding for the project. It was part of a $1-million investment in forest programs the provincial government is making at a number of institutions.

“It’s an exciting day for us at NIC and the post-secondary education system and for the B.C. forest sector,” said NIC president John Bowman.

Funding for North Island College will be used to enhance the existing one-year coastal forest resources certificate and develop a two-year applied forest resource diploma. NIC will expand the certificate program with an in-field training and mentorship model. The new diploma program will include industry leadership, mentorship and on-the-job training.

In her remarks, Mark credited NIC for the programs it was offering, as she had cited on previous visits, and described the importance of forestry in supporting family jobs, including members of her own family.

“I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for logging in my family,” she said.

Mark said the industry accounts for a third of all exports, is worth $14 billion to the economy and provides approximately 60,000 direct jobs. She also pointed out to the need for new skills and employees to meet changing workplace demands as well as the aging population.

“We need to make sure that people have the skills for 21st century jobs,” she said. “I’m proud to be investing in students. I’d say, if I had a mandate, it’s about lifting people up.”

The curriculum developed through the pilot project, Mark said, will be available to the post-secondary institutions around the province.

At the announcement, Corby Lamb, chair of the Campbell River Chamber of Commerce and founder of Capacity Forest Management, said the chamber has advocated for a local and provincial forest industry, with the chamber submitting policies to the B.C. Chamber on the industry. In a recent chamber survey of local and regional CEOs, they ranked forestry as one of the top three choices for the industry most important to the local economy.

Lamb welcomed the announcement about funding for the NIC programs.

“This new program is going to provide opportunities for our employers and workforce,” he said. “The timing couldn’t be better.”

Bowman also introduced Tracey O’Malley and Jason Hutchinson of Strategic Natural Resource Consultants, which has been working with NIC on forestry training for the last 10 years. O’Malley said forestry today did not look like it did 50, or even 20 years ago, but that did not mean the business is in decline but rather evolving

“The pace of evolution coupled with a significant demographic shift means there is a robust need for new workers with new skills,” she said. “We are proud to have started working with NIC as a partner.”

O’Malley also described the new two-year diploma program as a significant milestone in the relationship with NIC.

“It services a critical need for our sector,” she added.

Previous story
Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement
Next story
Remains of two people found in Ucluelet

Just Posted

VIDEO: Local athletes fell their competition at Port McNeill Logger Sports event

The Briscoe sisters will be travelling to upcoming Logger Sports shows all throughout the summer.

Remains of two people found in Ucluelet

Officials have not said whether or not the remains belong to Ryan Daley or Dan Archbald

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

B.C. turns up the heat

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most the province due to high temperatures

Crush win again – outlasting Blue Sox at Father’s Day Classic

The Blue Sox had an early lead after three innings, but the Crush responded back with heavy hitting.

Canada won’t ‘play politics’ on U.S. migrant children policy

The U.S. government is under fire over its ”zero tolerance” policy

June/July Hot Spots

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (June 20-27)

North Island College gets $328,000 for forestry education funding

Announcement in Campbell River part of $1 million around B.C.

Cheers erupt as Federal Court judge approves historic gay purge settlement

Gay military veterans said they were interrogated, harassed and spied on because of their sexuality

Helping B.C.’s helpers cope

The MRT has helped almost 7,000 first responders and street workers in 57 communities in B.C.

Border officials argue B.C. man’s Facebook posts threat to Canada’s security

A B.C. Supreme Court judge acquitted Othman Hamdan of terrorism charges last September

Reena Virk’s mother has died

Both of Virk’s parents became activists against bullying in wake of daughter’s death

Search for capsized fishers near Tofino enters fourth day

“There’s a lot of shock in the community in terms of how we could end up at this place.”

B.C. announces $75M to help friends, family care for seniors at home

Funding will go towards respite care and adult day programs

Most Read