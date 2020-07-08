John Bowman has been president at NIC since August 2013.

North Island College president to retire next year

  • Jul. 8, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

North Island College’s president and CEO has officially announced his plans to retire next spring.

John Bowman has informed the college that he plans to retire on April 1, 2021 after serving nearly eight years in the role.

“When I was interviewed back in 2013, the hiring committee asked me how long I would hope to serve as NIC’s president. I said then that I would probably look to retire when I turned 60, which will be on March 31, 2021,” Bowman said.

Before joining NIC, Bowman was president of the College of New Caledonia in Prince George for seven years. His career in the B.C. college system has spanned a total of 31 years in various other roles, including vice-president at Kwantlen College in Surrey during the 1990s.

“Of course we are sad to see John leave after all that he has accomplished for the college, but we are happy that he will finally get to enjoy some well-deserved rest and relaxation in retirement,” said college board chair Jane Murphy. “There has been a lot of positive change during John’s time at NIC, and we thank him for his leadership, passion and dedication to helping students.”

Looking back on his time at NIC, Bowman notes with pride and satisfaction the college’s many achievements and developments since 2013.

“I think that the newly expanded and renovated Campbell River campus is definitely one of the highlights of my career,” Bowman said. “I am also particularly proud of the new Mixalakwila Campus (in Port Hardy), the growth in programs and services for Indigenous students and communities, the many new and strengthened partnerships between the college and various organizations, our successful fundraising campaigns and the resulting large increases in support for students through the NIC Foundation, and the development of plans for the student housing at the Comox Valley campus will be some of the most significant legacies of my time at NIC.”

As to his future after NIC, Bowman says he plans to volunteer with community organizations, and may even explore new part-time or temporary opportunities to work.

“I am really looking forward to having more time for recreation, travel, health and physical activity,” said Bowman, who has served as NIC president since August 2013.

Murphy said the board of governors is determining the best search process to select a new president.

Most Read