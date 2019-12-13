The Village of Port Alice is one of the North Island communities that has received upgraded used oil recycling facilities. (Tyson Whitney file photo - North Island Gazette)

North Island communities receive upgraded used oil recycling facilities

“It is fantastic to see all of these locations with upgraded used oil recycling facilities”

A few communities in the North Island have received upgraded used oil recycling facilities.

BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, made the announcement that these newly installed infrastructures will provide the residents of these locations with an easy, free and eco-friendly way to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials.

The Return Collection Facility (RCF) infrastructure grants that Comox Strathcona Waste Management, and The Village of Port Alice received from BCUOMA provided them with modified sea containers to facilitate the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers in the above mentioned locations.

“It is fantastic to see all of these locations with upgraded used oil recycling facilities. The new infrastructure is very convenient as it allows residents to conveniently recycle their used oil and anti-freeze materials themselves,” said David Lawes, Executive Director, BC Used Oil Management Association. “These upgraded facilities are also free, environmentally friendly, and easy to use.”

BCUOMA’s RCF infrastructure grant program’s purpose is to ensure that there are sufficient RCFs across British Columbia for DIY consumers to take back their used oil and antifreeze materials for processing at no charge to consumers. The program also requires the responsible environmental handling, collection, transportation, storage, processing and recycling of used oil and antifreeze material using economic, efficient and environmentally acceptable options.

For more information on these used oil recycling facilities visit https://www.cswm.ca/recycling/recycling-depots-hours and http://portalice.ca/waste-management/

About BC Used Oil Management Association

Formed in 2003, theBritish Columbia Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) is a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in BC. Our goal is to provide British Columbians with an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to recycle these materials. For more information, visit bcusedoil.com

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Are hybrids worth the cost?
Next story
B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

Just Posted

North Island communities receive upgraded used oil recycling facilities

“It is fantastic to see all of these locations with upgraded used oil recycling facilities”

How will Port McNeill spend property tax money in 2020?

Bill Mcquarrie investigates the Town of Port McNeill’s budget process for 2020.

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ near Quatsino

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Striking Western Forest Products workers willing to ‘modify position’ if talks progress

Brian Butler, USW 1-1937 president, says union and WFP to meet Thursday, Dec. 12

Midgets tie Alberni Valley Bulldogs, lose to Kerry Park Islanders

It was a bit of a rough road trip for the North Island Midget Eagles.

Fashion Fridays: A masterclass on H&M knitwear

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. vet talks tips for winter travel with pets

Going to see the vet the day before a trip is never a good idea

Suspect steals 150 pairs of cosmetic contacts from Nanaimo party supply store

Incident happened at Pattie’s Party Palace on Rutherford Road on Thursday

B.C. driver has car impounded for speeding to church

The driver, who said he was late to church, was clocked travelling 150 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone

Cranbrook man calls for ban after dog caught in leg hold trap

Black Lab loses teeth after biting at trap in pain and panic

B.C. Crown corporation immune from taxation, but may still have to pay GST: court

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation may still be on hook for GPS payments

‘He was good for the West:’ Sadness, surprise in Saskatchewan over Scheer

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and his predecessor, Brad Wall, both thanked Andrew Scheer

Travellers know little about air-passenger rights, Canadian poll suggests

The first set of passenger-rights rules landed in mid-July and the rest this weekend

Johnson claims Brexit mandate with new conservative majority

Conservative Party wins 365 seats in the House of Commons

Most Read