North Island communities receive upgraded used oil recycling facilities

“It is fantastic to see all of these locations with upgraded used oil recycling facilities”

The Village of Port Alice is one of the North Island communities that has received upgraded used oil recycling facilities. (Tyson Whitney file photo - North Island Gazette)

A few communities in the North Island have received upgraded used oil recycling facilities.

BC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, made the announcement that these newly installed infrastructures will provide the residents of these locations with an easy, free and eco-friendly way to recycle their used oil and antifreeze materials.

The Return Collection Facility (RCF) infrastructure grants that Comox Strathcona Waste Management, and The Village of Port Alice received from BCUOMA provided them with modified sea containers to facilitate the responsible collection and management of used oil, antifreeze, filters and containers in the above mentioned locations.

“It is fantastic to see all of these locations with upgraded used oil recycling facilities. The new infrastructure is very convenient as it allows residents to conveniently recycle their used oil and anti-freeze materials themselves,” said David Lawes, Executive Director, BC Used Oil Management Association. “These upgraded facilities are also free, environmentally friendly, and easy to use.”

BCUOMA’s RCF infrastructure grant program’s purpose is to ensure that there are sufficient RCFs across British Columbia for DIY consumers to take back their used oil and antifreeze materials for processing at no charge to consumers. The program also requires the responsible environmental handling, collection, transportation, storage, processing and recycling of used oil and antifreeze material using economic, efficient and environmentally acceptable options.

For more information on these used oil recycling facilities visit https://www.cswm.ca/recycling/recycling-depots-hours and http://portalice.ca/waste-management/

About BC Used Oil Management Association

Formed in 2003, theBritish Columbia Used Oil Management Association (BCUOMA) is a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, antifreeze and antifreeze containers in BC. Our goal is to provide British Columbians with an eco-friendly and cost-effective way to recycle these materials. For more information, visit bcusedoil.com

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter