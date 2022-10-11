North Island Crisis Counselling Centre receives generous donation

The new front door provides a much more inviting space for clients and visitors

Left to right in the photo: Louise Dugas, Joanne Beek, Lionel Gunson and Nicki Ranger. (Submitted photo)

The North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre received a generous donation from the Port Hardy Ladies Auxiliary to purchase a new and welcoming front door for the main office.

The new front door provides a much more inviting space for clients and visitors to the Crisis Centre who are seeking support and accessing services.

Louise Dugas, Joanne Beek and Lionel Gunson from the Ladies Auxiliary were on hand to see the installation of the new door with Nicki Ranger, Executive Director, from the Crisis Centre.

