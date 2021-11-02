North Island First Nation announces 48 hour service shutdown due to COVID-19 exposures

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Elementary School will be closed until Monday, Nov. 8 due to most of the students being unvaccinated. (www.gwanaknations.ca photo)

The Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation will be starting a 48 hour service shutdown tonight (Nov. 2).

“Due to positive COVID-19 exposures in the community we are suspending all non-essential activity at all on-reserve Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw buildings for a 48 hr period,” said the band’s health and family services Facebook page. “This includes the band office, schools, gathering spaces, and health buildings.”

The lockdown will start at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 and will provide “the necessary time for proper notification from Public Health as well as time for our staff to connect with community members in need of support,” added the announcement. “The GNN school will be closed until Monday, Nov. 8 due to most of our students being unvaccinated. Households with known exposures or positive test results have been asked to isolate and … for staff and families to monitor for symptoms and follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines.”

