North Island First Nation extends shutdown due to increase in COVID-19 exposures

The Gwa’sala-Nakwaxda’xw First Nation on Northern Vancouver Island has extended its shutdown.
On Wednesday, Nov. 3 the Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Heath and Family Services Facebook page issued an update, noting that “due to an increase in known exposures to COVID-19 in our community members on-reserve and off-reserve, we are prolonging the shutdown of services on reserve until Monday, Nov. 8 … Please avoid gatherings of any kind and spend time only with your immediate household.”
The shutdown originally started on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 6:00 p.m. and was first scheduled to last 48 hours.
