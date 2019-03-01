North Island Gazette nominated for newspaper excellence for the second year in a row

The Gazette was nominated in “Category B” alongside the Hope Standard and the Revelstoke Review.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The North Island Gazette has been nominated once again for newspaper excellence.

For the second year in a row, the North Island Gazette has been nominated for Newspaper Excellence by the BCYNA Ma Murray Community Newspaper Awards.

Just like last year, the Gazette is listed in “Category B” (circulation 1,501-3,500) alongside the Hope Standard and the Revelstoke Review.

“I’m really proud to be nominated again for newspaper excellence,” said North Island Gazette Editor Tyson Whitney. “A lot of hard work and sacrifice goes into creating a newspaper every week, and it’s not a one person show.”

Whitney thanked Sales Rep Natasha Griffiths, Circulation Manager Lilian Meerveld and her carriers, the North Island Creative Hub, former reporters Hanna Petersen and Thomas Kervin, and everyone who has freelanced for the Gazette over the past year.

“Debra Lynn has done a great job reporting for us in Port Alice, and I can’t forget the dynamic duo, Derek Koel and Matt Martin, who brought the heat bi-weekly with their gone too soon, hard-hitting political column ‘Port McNeill in Focus’,” added Whitney.

The Ma Murray Awards Gala is being held on Saturday, April 27 at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

The BCYCNA is a non-profit membership organization representing community newspapers and their digital media throughout British Columbia and the Yukon. The BCYNA has existed as an organization since 1922, and today boasts a membership of 97 newspapers, with a combined readership of almost 2 million. The smallest newspaper circulates less than 1000 copies each week, and the largest, more than 100,000.