The U’mista Cultural Society is getting $294,000 in funding. (North Island Gazette file photo)

North Island gets infrastructure and jobs boost from Economic Recovery Plan

“I’m thrilled that so many North Island organizations are benefiting from this funding”

Communities around the North Island will be able to recover more quickly from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic with help from close to $3.4 million in new funding for local infrastructure projects.

“I’m thrilled that so many North Island organizations are benefiting from this funding,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island, who made the announcement via news release. “The stress of the pandemic has impacted us all, particularly those who reside in smaller, more remote communities. Investments like these benefit folks at the local level and help promote a sustainable economic future for communities.”

According to the release, the funding is going to 15 projects around the North Island:

U’mista Cultural Society – Old in New Again: Cultural centre upgrades (First People’s Cultural Council) ($294,000);

Dzawada’enux First Nation – Traditional Bighouse Restoration (First People’s Cultural Council) ($135,660);

Ehattesaht Chinehkint Tribe- Wisdom Bench – nawaayisim: Construction of an outdoor gathering space (First People’s Cultural Council) ($304,500);

Sointula Museum and Historical Society – Sointula Museum Archival Storage Project (Heritage BC) ($50,195);

Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation – Revitalizing the Shores of Gwa’yas’dums – Buddy Bay Campground (BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development) ($274,971);

Klahoose First Nation – Klahoose First Nation Marine Access Revitalization (BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development) ($ 361,590);

Tlowitsis Nation – Redevelopment of the Naka Creek Campsite (BC Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development) ($ 352,583);

Sointula Resource Centre Society – Sointula Community Pavilion (BC Ministry of Municipal Affairs) ($105,660);

Dzawada’enuxw First Nation – Himanis Traditional Bighouse Upgrades 2021 (BC Ministry of Municipal Affairs) ($354,650);

Quatsino First Nation – Indigenous Food Hub (BC Ministry of Municipal Affairs) ($556,157);

Cortes Community Economic Development Association (CCEDA) COVID-19 Response Project (BC Ministry of Municipal Affairs) ($63,052);

Mount Waddington – Train Engine Viewing Platform and Infrastructure for Nimpkish Valley Heritage Park (BC Ministry of Municipal Affairs) ($121,650);

Quadra Island Recreation Society – Quadra Island Community Centre Bike Park (BC Ministry of Municipal Affairs) ($180,000);

Tahsis – Outdoor shelters and benches (BC Ministry of Municipal Affairs) ($82,800); and

Alert Bay – Alert Bay Campground Enhancement Project (BC Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Sport) ($183,055).

The funding comes from B.C.’s CERIP (Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program), which is providing $100 million in one-time infrastructure grants for impactful projects across B.C. These projects will improve community economic resilience, develop tourism infrastructure, support unique heritage infrastructure, and support economic recovery for rural communities.

CERIP’s funding is distributed through different provincial ministries, including Municipal Affairs; Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport; and Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operators and Rural Development. This funding is part of BC’s $10 billion COVID-19 response to help support people, businesses, communities, and critical services, and build a strong economic recovery that works for everyone.

BC politicsPolitics

