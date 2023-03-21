Replacing two hydrophones and computer equipment for killer whale acoustic data collection is one of the past projects given a grant from the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association. Photo by Jared Towers, courtesy NIMMSA

Replacing two hydrophones and computer equipment for killer whale acoustic data collection is one of the past projects given a grant from the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association. Photo by Jared Towers, courtesy NIMMSA

North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association opens applications for conservation funding

Over the past five years, NIMMSA has awarded over $116,000 to 19 different projects

The North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association (NIMMSA) announced they are accepting grant applications for their conservation fund.

The application period is until April 14. Over the past five years, NIMMSA has awarded over $116,000 to 19 different projects. The fund was set up to ensure marine conservation activities in the North Island region can take place. The funding comes from a $1.00 per guest per day fee for all marine mammal viewing tours within the NIMMSA aera. The fee is mandatory to all NIMMSA members.

NIMMSA Board President Stephen Gabrysh said that “the NIMMSA Conservation Fund demonstrates the passion and commitment that NIMMSA members have for marine mammal stewardship on Northern Vancouver Island. Our members are proud to be supporting the amazing conservation work that is being done by so many inspiring non-profits.”

This year, the maximum award is double what it was last year. In 2022, that was $7,500, and it has been upped to $15,000.

“During the pandemic, our member contributions were drastically reduced but the Board felt strongly that the NIMMSA Conservation Fund needed to remain open to support local marine conservation projects moving forward through a difficult time,” said a release from NIMMSA. “Pre-pandemic the maximum award request was $12,000 which was reduced to a low of $5,000 in 2021. Now, as most of the members are in the recovery stage from those initial lockdowns, NIMMSA is ready to support projects in a more substantial way again.”

There are three pathways in this year’s grant, each funding different sized projects. The pathways are: small, up to $5,000; medium, up to $10,000; and large projects, up to $15,000.

Applications that are not-for-profit, have conservation benefits to marine life off northern Vancouver Island, and occur anytime during a 17-month period after May 1 of each calendar year are welcomed. For more information or to apply for a grant visit nimmsa.org/conservation-fund.

RELATED: Northern Vancouver Island Whale Watching Community Provides Conservation Grants

Two Campbell River whale watching companies announce merger


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment

Previous story
Where do your old clothes go? Nelson thrift store struggling to keep donations out of landfill

Just Posted

Seafood companies Cermaq, Grieg Seafood, and MOWI Canada West as well as We Wai Kai First Nation have filed an application to review DFO’s decision to close the Fish Farms in the Discovery Islands last month. (Photo courtesy Grieg Seafood BC)
We Wai Kai First Nation, aquaculture companies challenge Discovery Island fish farm closures in court

Replacing two hydrophones and computer equipment for killer whale acoustic data collection is one of the past projects given a grant from the North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association. Photo by Jared Towers, courtesy NIMMSA
North Island Marine Mammal Stewardship Association opens applications for conservation funding

From left are Campbell River RCMP Sgt. Kimberly Rutherford, Northern Development Initiative Trust CEO Joel McKay, North Island MLA Michele Babchuk and Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare announcing the new $75 million fund to expand cell service on B.C. highways. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Province announces funding for highway cell coverage

Ty Koch and Nico Rhodes will be playing at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy March 26. (Submitted photo)
North Island Concert Society announces new concert for March 26