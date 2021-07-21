North Island MLA meets with Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society

Rosaline Glynn, president of the society, said the visit went fantastic

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk visited the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Centre on Tuesday, July 13 for an informal chat. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

North Island MLA Michele Babchuk visited Port Hardy on Tuesday, July 13 for a meet and greet with the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens Society.

Rosaline Glynn, president of the society, said the visit went fantastic. “She was very personable and pleasant with us, and we brought up a whole list of things.”

As a group they sat and talked together about seniors housing, wanting a geriatric doctor in town, seniors needing navigators to help them in the later stages of life, and much more.

“She seems interested in the whole North Island,” Glynn stated, noting Babchuk came up here to have “a good look around and see what the North Island needs.”

In other news, the seniors centre’s grand re-opening and BBQ is being held on Sunday, July 25. North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will be attending and speaking at 1:00 p.m.

“I am so looking forward to catching up with so many of you, some of you I haven’t seen for over a year,” added Glynn about the BBQ.

BC politicsSeniorsseniors housing