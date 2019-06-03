North Island model and DJ advances to semi-finals in Maxim Cover Girl contest

North Island model and DJ Kristy Watkins has advanced to the semi-finals in a contest for a feature spot in the men’s magazine Maxim.
In a Facebook Live video, she thanked everyone who cast a free daily vote on the Maxim Cover Girl contest website, and those who purchased additional “life votes” benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society.
“I had many come in, raised over $1,300,” she said, moments before voting closed on May 30 with Watkins taking first place in her group. “I couldn’t do it without all your support.”
In a message to the Mirror, Watkins encouraged everyone to keep supporting her campaign.
“I’m going to need all the help I can get now,” she said.
Watkins, who was born and raised in Campbell River, says if she wins the contest – which includes a $10,000 prize – she hopes to use it towards her education.
View this post on Instagram
Today is the last day to vote for me in the Maxim Cover Girl 2019 group round. The link can be found in my bio. Thank you so much for all the support these last few weeks and a huge shout out to the talented @stan_novotny_portraiture for helping build my portfolio and capture these amazing pictures. #mcgcanada19 #believetoachieve #loveyourself #modellife #classyissexy #gocampbellriver #djmodel
