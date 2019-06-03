Model and DJ Kristy Watkins is advancing to the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Photo by Stan Novotny Portraiture

North Island model and DJ advances to semi-finals in Maxim Cover Girl contest

Competition raises funds for Canadian Cancer Society

North Island model and DJ Kristy Watkins has advanced to the semi-finals in a contest for a feature spot in the men’s magazine Maxim.

In a Facebook Live video, she thanked everyone who cast a free daily vote on the Maxim Cover Girl contest website, and those who purchased additional “life votes” benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society.

“I had many come in, raised over $1,300,” she said, moments before voting closed on May 30 with Watkins taking first place in her group. “I couldn’t do it without all your support.”

In a message to the Mirror, Watkins encouraged everyone to keep supporting her campaign.

“I’m going to need all the help I can get now,” she said.

Watkins, who was born and raised in Campbell River, says if she wins the contest – which includes a $10,000 prize – she hopes to use it towards her education.

READ MORE: DJ and model in Maxim contest returns to her passions

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Model and DJ Kristy Watkins is advancing to the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Photo by Stan Novotny Portraiture

Model and DJ Kristy Watkins is advancing to the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Photo by Stan Novotny Portraiture

Model and DJ Kristy Watkins is advancing to the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Photo by Stan Novotny Portraiture

Previous story
VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’
Next story
Canada needs to triple ocean protection to protect habitats: report

Just Posted

Loggers Golf Tournament returns to Seven Hills Golf and Country Club

The North Island Logger’s Golf Tournament has been running for over 30 years.

Arterran is taking first steps to initiating pellet plant in Port Alice

Arterran intends to use cellulose, the waste wood left behind from logging projects, as raw material

Port Hardy Pride Day on hold as society looks at new date for festivities

“We’re doing everything we can to make this accessible to as many people as possible.”

Providence Place asks for tax debt forgiveness from District of Port Hardy

Providence Place Inn is asking for $60,310.00 to be forgiven by the District of Port Hardy.

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School receives $20,000 literacy fund grant

This local school will now have the means to revitalize its library.

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

‘Now the real work begins:’ Families urge action after missing women inquiry report

Indigenous women and families across Canada watched as the inquiry’s final report was released

North Island model and DJ advances to semi-finals in Maxim Cover Girl contest

Competition raises funds for Canadian Cancer Society

VIDEO: Tofino council apologizes for 1947 motion to ‘exclude Orientals’

Josie Osborne earned an emotional standing ovation inside the Clayoquot Sound Community Theatre.

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

Bird bangers may have sparked blaze near B.C. church

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Most Read