North Island model and DJ advances to semi-finals in Maxim Cover Girl contest

Model and DJ Kristy Watkins is advancing to the semi-finals of the Maxim Cover Girl competition. Photo by Stan Novotny Portraiture

North Island model and DJ Kristy Watkins has advanced to the semi-finals in a contest for a feature spot in the men’s magazine Maxim.

In a Facebook Live video, she thanked everyone who cast a free daily vote on the Maxim Cover Girl contest website, and those who purchased additional “life votes” benefiting the Canadian Cancer Society.

“I had many come in, raised over $1,300,” she said, moments before voting closed on May 30 with Watkins taking first place in her group. “I couldn’t do it without all your support.”

In a message to the Mirror, Watkins encouraged everyone to keep supporting her campaign.

“I’m going to need all the help I can get now,” she said.

Watkins, who was born and raised in Campbell River, says if she wins the contest – which includes a $10,000 prize – she hopes to use it towards her education.

