Mark de Bruijn will launch his campaign March 23 for the North Island-Powell River seat in the next federal election. de Bruijn won the candidacy at the Greens’ Nomination Meeting vote, March 10. Photo supplied

North Island-Powell River Green Party candidate launches his campaign March 23 in Campbell River

Mark de Bruijn won the candidacy at the Greens’ Nomination Meeting vote, March 10

Leader of the Green Party of Canada, Elizabeth May (MP, Saanich-Gulf Islands) invites you to join her and the North Island-Powell River (NIPR) Greens in Campbell River to celebrate Mark de Bruijn’s exciting 2019 campaign launch. Their theme will be, “Why is the Green Party important in 2019?”

The riding had two nomination contestants.

Mark de Bruijn secured the candidacy at the Greens’ Nomination Meeting, held simultaneously in the Comox Valley and in Powell River on March 10. The two meetings were connected via digital technology, as Greens on both sides of the Salish Sea participated in electing him as their candidate.

The candidate plans to knock on as many doors as possible in many of the far-flung communities in the NIPR riding.

“Community contact, knocking on doors, and talking with voters is essential since I need to learn about people’s interests and concerns in order to adequately represent them in Ottawa,” said de Bruin.

de Bruijn’s launch is scheduled for March 23 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at the Maritime Heritage Centre in Campbell River. Interested members of the public, no matter what their political stripe, are encouraged to attend. This will be a great opportunity to meet Elizabeth May and Green Party candidate Mark de Bruijn.

Light refreshments will be served.

Find de Bruijn’s complete bio at https://greensofnorthisland-powellriver.ca/.

Want to keep in touch with Green initiatives and campaign updates? Go to NIPR’s

Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/580444979101025/

