North Island-Powell River Marxist-Leninist candidate promises an alternative from ‘cartel parties’

The Marxist-Leninist party candidate is offering voters of the North Island-Powell River riding a different kind of party, one that works for the people of the riding, not the directives of the party’s leader.

“We need to let the powers know that there’s another option besides the cartel parties out there,” said candidate Carla Neal. “We’re not a party where it’s top-down and whatever the leader says is cast in stone. Our party is not like that. If I get elected, I’ll be representing the people not the party. The party doesn’t intend to come to power, it’s not the philosophy of the party to come to power, it’s the philosophy of the party to change how power is distributed.”

The Marxist-Leninist Party of Canada is distinct from the Communist Party of Canada. The latter of which is dedicated to socialism based on the working class people of Canada, and the advance of “True Democracy,” according to its website. The Marxist-Leninist Party’s concerns are more about people’s sovereignty and organizing Canadians to empower themselves.

“The Marxist-Leninist party is more directed towards solutions, not cliches or slogans, but actual solutions to problems — in particular in areas that each of us know something about,” Neal explained. “With me, that’s the legal system. With Barb (Biley) — who is going to be running in Courtenay Alberni — it’s the healthcare system. That’s where she worked. She gives me a lot of information about healthcare and I give her a lot of information about legal issues.”

Neal is a retired lawyer, whose practice focused on criminal and family law. She has lived in the Comox Valley since 1995. She says she has always had an interest in Marxism, and joined the party 10 or 15 years ago.

“The reason I’m running is because I believe in social justice and I want to fix the world,” she said. “Even though I’m not going to do it by running in the election, this gives me an opportunity to talk about problems and what I see as the solutions.”

Though she is against the timing of this particular election, she said she is glad to run and give voters an alternative to the status quo parties. She hopes that if she is elected, she can represent the riding effectively and turn the spotlight on to issues that do not get the attention they deserve.

“One of the things that has concerned me a lot over the past year has been the overdose deaths. Every minute on every news channel, there’s COVID. Yet so many more people have been dying from overdoses than they did before COVID. Why? What’s wrong with the system that they can’t help people?” she said. “There needs to be a safe drug supply for one thing. There needs to be a legal way to access drugs. There needs to be a lot more safe injection sites. That’s a very important issue to me, because I have a number of friends who have had trouble with addiction.”

Information on the Marxist-Leninist Party and Neal can be found at https://cpcml.ca/.

