Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march at a parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march at a parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

North Island-Powell River MP calls on Veterans Affairs minister to stop ‘putting profits ahead of care’

Blaney calls to stop outsourcing VAC work to private companies

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney is concerned that Veterans Affairs is “putting profits ahead of care.”

Blaney spoke in the House of Commons on Thursday, calling on Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay to stop the outsourcing of veterans’ rehabilitation services to a private company.

“The Liberals have been failing veterans for years,” Blaney said. “The minister has refused to hire permanent staff to support veterans, has suspended services for over a month, and is now delegating tasks to a private company, owned by Loblaws, for hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The government awarded a $560 million contract for veterans’ rehabilitation services to two companies in June 2021, which prompted push back from staff at Veterans Affairs.

Blaney said that suspending services for over a month leaves veterans unable to access mental and psycho-social supports.

“VAC is delaying the contract rollout because workers haven’t been properly trained,” she said. “This is a crisis, and veterans deserve so much better.

RELATED: Frustration, anxiety persist as Liberals claim success on wait times for veterans

MP Rachel Blaney says that veterans deserve better care from Liberal government


marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local NewsVeterans affairs

Previous story
Machinery on the move: Malahat lane closures in effect Tuesday night
Next story
Crisis centre and the RCMP launch third party reporting in the North Island

Just Posted

The Transportation Safety Board logo is seen in this undated handout. The wreckage of a Cessna float plane has been found in Strachan Bay, on British Columbia’s central coast, less than two days after it crashed, killing all three aboard.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TSB
Crews find wreckage of fatal North Island plane crash, TSB team deployed to site

Aquatic science biologist Howie Manchester picks a salmon to collect samples from during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Sea lice numbers not necessarily influenced by presence or absence of salmon farms – studies

North Island Crisis & Counselling Centre Society logo
Crisis centre and the RCMP launch third party reporting in the North Island

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces march at a parade in Calgary on July 8, 2016.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
North Island-Powell River MP calls on Veterans Affairs minister to stop ‘putting profits ahead of care’