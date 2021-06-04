North Island-Powell River MP wants timeline for federal report on aquaculture in B.C.

Beech stated he fully expect the report will be ready in the next number of weeks

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks up during parliament’s question period about the long-awaited aquaculture report for B.C. (NDP MP Rachel Blaney youtube video screenshot)

North Island-Powell River NDP MP Rachel Blaney is tired of waiting for the federal government’s report on aquaculture and wild salmon.

This morning (June 4) during parliament’s question period, Blaney pressed the government on when the report would be finalized.

“In my riding wild salmon is key to our cultural and economic health and needs immediate action to survive,” said Blaney. “Aquaculture workers and wild salmon advocates are looking for clarity. There is no time to waste. Will the Parliamentary Secretary give us a date when we can expect this report?”

Terry Beech, the Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, began a consultation process last fall. The consultation concluded in March with a report promised for the spring. The report is meant to inform a plan to transition open-net pen aquaculture in BC by 2025 which was both an election platform commitment, and included in the mandate letter of the Minister of Fisheries.

In response to Blaney’s questions, Beech stated “I fully expect that the report will be ready in the next number of weeks.”

RELATED: Fisheries minister and Blaney talk about economic transition plans after salmon farm decision

RELATED: Campbell River mayor takes Blaney to task over advocacy claims

Fish FarmsParliament