North Island-Powell River PPC Association announces candidate for federal election

  • May. 16, 2019 11:30 a.m.
  • News

North Island—Powell River Association for the People’s Party of Canada has announced Peter Marcin as its candidate for the upcoming federal election.

Marcin grew up on Vancouver Island, living in Alert Bay, Campbell River, the Comox Valley and Victoria (attending the University of Victoria).

“He brings considerable experience in finance, business ownership, real estate and the performing arts, being a full member of the Union of BC Performers/ACTRA, and has travelled extensively,” stated a press release on the announcement. “Along with his diverse, eclectic and extensive business and life experiences, he brings excellent leadership qualities to our riding and to our party. Most importantly, he passionately shares the Canadian values and the philosophy of our party.

“We are proud to endorse Peter, and look forward to an energetic summer election season.”

Marcin can be reached at 250-204-3151 or via email at petermarcinppc2019@gmail.com

