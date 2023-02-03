North Island MLA Michele Babchuk. (Supplied photo)

North Island receives funds to reduce the risks of climate change-induced disaster

New Democrat MLA Michele Babchuk says that people in the North Island will benefit from provincial funding to help reduce risks from future disaster related natural hazards and climate change.

“People in rural and remote communities know first-hand how climate disasters can impact lives,” Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island, said in a press release. “These investments will help prepare for the worst, and keep people safe. I am very pleased that so many North-Island communities will benefitting from these grants.”

The T’lat’lasik’wala First Nation on Hope Island is receiving $300,000 in funding for the Climate and Disaster Risk Assessment project.

Other projects being funded in the region include $319,000 for Vertical Tsunami Evacuation Structure Design and Tsunami Public Education and First Nation Art Project for the Strathcona Regional District, plus regional partners including Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Campbell River, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Ehattesaht First Nation, Homalco First Nation, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation, Mount Waddington Regional District, Gold River, Port Alice, Tahsis, Wei Wai Kum First Nation, We Wai Kai Nation.

A total of $23.9 million from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) will support communities to better prepare for, mitigate and respond to climate-related emergencies such floods and extreme temperatures.

The Disaster Risk Reduction – Climate Adaptation stream under the CEPF supports the province’s Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy. The CEPF is administered through the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) and funds projects that strengthen the resilience of First Nations and local governments in responding to and preparing for natural disasters and climate change.

