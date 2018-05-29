North Island Relay For Life: Small but mighty

Rain didn’t stop the 13th annual Canadian Cancer Society’s North Island Relay for Life from going all night long at the Port Hardy Secondary School track.

The event featured 29 registered participants, 16 survivors and five teams chipping in to raise $5973.10 (with more money continuing to come in after press time).

Participants, who fundraised as teams leading up to the event, spent six hours walking around the track through light rain into the dark of the night.

Kids played on the soccer field, DJ Jamie Keamo had tunes going to keep everyone motivated, and there were numerous tents belonging to different community groups aligned on one side of the track.

Around 6:15 p.m. there was a group stretching demo led by 1240 Coast AM’s Sandra Boyd where everyone got limber, and then cancer survivors decked out in yellow shirts completed a Survivor Walk (one lap around the track holding the banner).

After the Survivor Walk finished, the rest of the participants joined in. Each team had someone on the track for the entire six hours.

Check out the photo gallery below:

 

