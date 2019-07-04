North Island Secondary School principal seconded to the Ministry of Education

NISS Principal Jay Dixon will be reporting for work from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2020.

It’s official.

North Island Secondary School Principal Jay Dixon has been seconded to the Ministry of Education.

Dixon will be reporting for work from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2020 (with the potential for a further 12 months secondment to July 31, 2021) to work provincially on curriculum support and resource development.

“I am looking forward to be able to contribute toward helping students and educators province wide,” said Dixon when asked to comment. “The new job will be based out of Victoria and I will be travelling throughout the province. It was a pleasure working within School District 85 over the past nine years at North Island Secondary School and four at Port Hardy Secondary School.”

Dixon noted some of his favourite moments over the years were “the development of our Connections Program, Outdoor Education Programs, time as Principal in Woss and SD 85 Online, the NISS totem, and most of all, the many students that I have had the pleasure to work with over the years. Thank you for your ongoing commitment towards supporting our learners, and the overwhelming community support over the years.”

He added he will still be very connected to the North Island, as “Port McNeill will continue as my family’s home base and I wish to return to School District 85 in the future.”

The Board of Education for School District No. 85 (Vancouver Island North) is also pleased to announce the following administrative appointments:

Effective Aug. 1, Stacia Johnson will become the Acting Principal of NISS. Johnson has 25 years of high school teaching and leadership experience. She has a Master’s in Education in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Victoria. She is currently the Vice Principal of North Island Secondary School.

Effective Aug. 1, Emma Robertson will become the Acting Vice Principal of North Island Secondary School.

Effective Aug. 1, Gloria Gadacz will become the Principal of Sea View Elementary Junior Secondary School in Port Alice.

