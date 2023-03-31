North Island sees funding to support evacuees

The Southgate River Fire was located at the northeastern tip of Bute Inlet on the B.C. mainland north of Campbell River in 2022. The North Island is seeing provincial funding to help with people displaced by natural disasters. BC Wildfire photo/Twitter

Provincial funding for improvements to local emergency support services was welcomed by North Island MLA Michele Babchuk on Thursday (March 30).

In the North Island, the following communities are receiving funding:

– Strathcona Regional District, in partnership with Campbell River, Ehattesaht First Nation, Homalco First Nation, Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations, Mowachaht/Muchalaht First Nation, Nuchatlaht First Nation, Gold River, Sayward, Tahsis, and Zeballos, Hosting with Humility, Adapting the ESS structure to expand Host Community capacity project, $294,630

– Mount Waddington Regional District, Critical Incident Stress Management project, $30,000

– We Wai Kai Nation, ESS Trailer project, $30,000

– Port Alice, ESS Food Supply project, $16,000

“No one wants to be in a situation where they are facing evacuation alerts and orders, but when it does happen, it is important that there are systems in place to support people when they need help,” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for the North Island. “This investment will help build the resources needed to prepare for and support evacuees when climate disasters hit.”

In total, $2.2 million is being distributed to communities across the province. The funding will expand local capacity to provide emergency support services through volunteer recruitment, retention, training, and the purchase of supplies and equipment. This funding will also support the modernization of local ESS programs to move toward digital registration and reporting.

RELATED: Will clean transportation shift take rural Vancouver Island along for the ride? ​​​​​​​

Island MLA says Washington ferry halt not a warning sign for smaller BC Ferries routes



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

News