North Island to see over $7 million for rural projects

Over $7 million is coming from the province to the North Island region to help First Nations, municipalities and non-profits complete projects in rural communities.

One of those communities is the Homalco First Nation, which will be receiving $1 million for its Bear Bay IR8 Lodge construction project.

“Communities all around the North Island have worked hard to get through the pandemic and this support for business development and infrastructure will continue to help local economies build back stronger.” said Michele Babchuk, MLA for North Island. “I’m pleased that our government can offer funding for our Indigenous, municipal, and non-profit partners – I know it will make a difference in our communities.”

In all, the area will receive $7,258,785.88 as part of the Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP). The program will promote economic diversification, clean economy opportunities and infrastructure development. Other North Island projects funded by REDIP are:

– Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation Indigenous Tourism and Business Center Project – $992,989.88

– Quatsino Gas Station – $992,700.00

– Island North Film Commission’s Attracting and Growing BC’s Motion Picture Industries in Rural Communities project – $520,000.00

– City of Campbell River’s Installation of a micro-unit marketplace: an incubator ecosystem for small and medium based businesses project – $500,000.00

– Tahsis Tourist Centre Upgrade – $497,479.00

– Town of Port McNeill Downtown Waterfront and Community Revitalization Plan – $494,500.00

– Cortes Island Village Commons Development, Phase 1 Implementation – $396,596.00

– Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation’s Loxiwey Kitchen project – $366,446.00

– Ka:’yu:’k’t’h’/Che:k’tles7et’h’ First Nations Forestry Tenure Acquisition – $230,584.00

– Regional District of Mount Waddington’s Industry & Resident Attraction Initiative – $218,000.00

– Zeballos Staff Capacity and Retention Program – $100,000.00

– Central Coast Regional District Economic Development Projects Assessment and Implementation – $100,000.00

– Central Coast First Nations Fisheries Association Geoduck Aquaculture Pre-Commercial Suitability Study in the Central Coast – $100,000.00

– Sointula Resource Centre Society’s Staff retention for Community Capacity Building project – $100,000.00

– Port McNeill & District Chamber Chamber of Commerce’s Business Bridge Builder Program (BBBP) – $100,000.00

– Cape Mudge Band’s Palpakol’is Industrial Development – Preliminary Design – $100,000.00

– Cortes Director of Economic Development & Community Capacity Building – $100,000.00

– Port Alice Economic Development Officer – $100,000.00

– District of Port Hardy’s Business Attraction and Retention Plan – $96,995.00

– Port Hardy & District Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Local North Island project – $78,176.00

– Sointula Museum’s New Community Engagement & Development Coordinator: Building Economic Capacity – $74,320.00

The funding is part of a total $66 million invested by the province this year, supporting over 200 rural projects.

“Building resilient economies is part of the province’s work through the StrongerBC Economic Plan to build a strong and sustainable economy through clean and inclusive growth,” a release form the province says.

