North Island Veterinary Hospital clinics go back to ‘closed door’ policy

‘We will continue with our regular hours but access into our clinic will not be allowed’

The North Island Veterinary Hospital has announced both of its clinics have gone back to using a “closed door policy” due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We will continue with our regular hours but access into our clinic will not be allowed,” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post, noting that when you arrive for your appointment you will be required to “remain in your vehicle and give us a call. The doctor will then chat with you over the phone, take history and ask questions, we will come get your pet and bring them in for their exam/treatments. When we’re done, we will return your pet and any medications and instructions to you.”

The hospital added it is still available for food, prescriptions and other items, but you will need to phone ahead and pre-pay and your items will be brought outside once you arrive.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

HospitalsVeterinarians