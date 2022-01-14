North Island’s COVID-19 cases jump from 29 to 54 during first week of January

The BCCDC releases the weekly COVID-19 case numbers every Wednesday

Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases for the week of Jan. 2-8. (BCCDC photo)

The Vancouver Island North Local Health Area’s (Woss-north) weekly COVID-19 cases are continuing to trend upwards again.

There were only nine confirmed cases Dec. 12-18, but then the case count went up to 23 for Dec. 19-25, and then rose again to 29 for the week of Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Last week, Jan. 2-8, the weekly confirmed cases jumped all the way up to 54.

The BCCDC releases the weekly COVID-19 case numbers every Wednesday.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19