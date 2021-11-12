VI North region has 32 cases for the week of Oct. 31-Nov.6. (bccdc.ca map)

North Island’s weekly COVID-19 case count skyrockets from 1 to 32

Port Hardy’s Kwa’lilas Hotel suspends operations, Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation locks down

Northern Vancouver Island officially has 32 cases of COVID-19.

The health region skyrocketed from just a single case of coronavirus during the week of Oct. 24-30 all the way up to 32 cases for Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, the Kwa’lilas Hotel in Port Hardy announced that due to a recent COVID-19 exposure among its staff, the company would be suspending all tourism and hospitality operations for two days.

“Nothing is more valuable to us than the health and safety of our guests and staff,” the hotel wrote on it’s Facebook page. “We exercised extreme caution, took appropriate measures, and chose the safest route.”

The Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation, adjacent to Port Hardy, is still under a precautionary lockdown with no fixed date for ending, after they deemed there were a higher number of positive COVID-19 exposures in the community than the nation first realized.

The weekly COVID-19 case numbers are released online every Wednesday.

