There were 33 COVID-19 cases in the Woss-north health area last week. (BCCDC photo)

There were 33 COVID-19 cases in the Woss-north health area last week. (BCCDC photo)

North Island’s weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop from 73 to 33

School District 85 has two schools in the health area listed with potential exposure dates

It’s been quite a rollercoaster ride as of late for the true North Island.

The Woss-north health area’s weekly confirmed COVID-19 cases skyrocketed from just a single case of coronavirus during the week of Oct. 24-30 all the way up to 32 cases for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6.

That wasn’t the worst of it though, as cases then leapt to a startlingly high 73 for the week of Nov. 7-13, which was one of the highest case rates on all of Vancouver Island.

As for last week, Nov. 14-20, cases have quickly dropped back down to 33.

School District 85 also has only two elementary schools in the health area now listed with potential exposure dates:

Eagle View Elementary (Port Hardy) – Nov. 15, 16, 17, 2021; and

Fort Rupert Elementary (Port Hardy) – Nov. 15, 16, 17, 2021.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

Just Posted

There were 33 COVID-19 cases in the Woss-north health area last week. (BCCDC photo)
North Island’s weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop from 73 to 33

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATED: Flood watch for all of Vancouver Island as heavy rain set to return tonight

Flooding on Martindale Road in Parksville. There is a flood watch in effect for most of Vancouver Island, with the B.C. River Forecast Centre warning of “potential for flood flows” on the Englishman River and elsewhere. (Black Press file photo)
Streamflow advisory upgraded to flood watch for most of Vancouver Island

Romana Pasca, North Island College’s manager of international projects, partnerships and global education, says more than $1 million in new grant funding will mean more NIC students will be able to gain international perspectives through study abroad. Photo supplied
North Island College receives more than $1 million for student study abroad