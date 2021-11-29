North Island’s weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop from 73 to 33

It’s been quite a rollercoaster ride as of late for the true North Island.
The Woss-north health area’s weekly confirmed COVID-19 cases skyrocketed from just a single case of coronavirus during the week of Oct. 24-30 all the way up to 32 cases for the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
That wasn’t the worst of it though, as cases then leapt to a startlingly high 73 for the week of Nov. 7-13, which was one of the highest case rates on all of Vancouver Island.
As for last week, Nov. 14-20, cases have quickly dropped back down to 33.
School District 85 also has only two elementary schools in the health area now listed with potential exposure dates:
Eagle View Elementary (Port Hardy) – Nov. 15, 16, 17, 2021; and
Fort Rupert Elementary (Port Hardy) – Nov. 15, 16, 17, 2021.
@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter