North Island’s weekly COVID-19 cases slightly rises from 22 to 26

Eagle View Elementary School is the only SD85 school with COVID-19 potential exposures listed

The North Island (Woss-north) health area saw a slight increase in weekly COVID-19 cases, jumping up from 22 to 26 for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4.

The BCCDC releases COVID-19 weekly case numbers every Wednesday.

As of Monday, Dec. 13, Eagle View Elementary School in Port Hardy is the only school in the district with potential COVID-19 exposures listed. The dates of potential exposure for Eagle View are Nov. 29, 30 and Dec. 1.

