North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

A North Okanagan-Shuswap School District bus was involved in a multi-vehicle accident on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen, at Mcleery Road, Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Reports indicate nobody on the bus was hurt, but several others were injured, including one person who was taken to hospital by air ambulance. (Black Press file photo)

At least one person was taken to hospital by air ambulance following a four-vehicle highway crash involving a school bus.

The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen, at Mcleery Road, between Armstrong and Enderby.

The school bus was northbound and waiting to make a left-turn when it was struck from behind by a vehicle.

“The school bus had stopped to let the last passenger off for the day when the collision occurred,” said Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Kelly Brett.

“The bus driver was attentive and could see that a collision was about to occur just as the child was about to unload, however held the child back just prior to the collision occurring.”

Police say three vehicles were involved, along with the bus, in the chain reaction accident.

Several people were injured, but, according to School District 83 North Okanagan-Shuswap’s Facebook page, nobody on the bus was hurt. There was one student and two staff members on board at the time of the accident.

“Two other vehicle occupants sustained minor injuries and were transported by ground ambulance to a medical facility, while one vehicle occupant was airlifted to the nearest facility,” said Brett.

The condition of the person taken by air ambulance is not known at this time.

The highway was closed as the accident was investigated and debris cleared from the scene. It has since reopened in both directions.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

