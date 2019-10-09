Metlakatla, Lax Kw’alaams, Nisga’a and Haisla commit to fight climate change internationally as the four nations sign an MOU while attending the World Indigenous Business Forum in Vancouver. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

Four First Nations on B.C.’s North Coast signed a first-of-its-kind agreement on Wednesday to use the province’s liquefied natural gas to fight climate change around the world.

Leaders from the Lax Kw’alaams Band, Metlakatla First Nation, Haisla Nation and Nisga’a Nation announced the launch of the Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative while signing of a memorandum of understanding at the World Indigenous Business Forum in Vancouver.

“The reality is that Canada can make a much greater impact on climate change by displacing coal with B.C. LNG in Japan and China than we could if new LNG projects weren’t to proceed,” said Harold Leighton, Metlakatla First Nation chief councillor.

“Our Nations want to support the reduction of [greenhouse gases] as much as possible, and displacing coal with B.C. LNG can make a major contribution.”

They agreed to work together to implement a First Nation climate policy framework at both the provincial and federal levels of government to tackle climate change on a global level.

“Our community members are all concerned about climate change – we see its effects in our own backyards,” said Eva Clayton, president of the Nisga’a Nation.

“We need to make a serious impact. Local initiatives that reduce emissions in B.C. by a few million tonnes per year are worthy goals, but they are not enough. We need to take action locally and globally.”

READ MORE: First Nations, governments sign historic deal for PNW monitoring committee

Burning LNG in power plants produces roughly 40 per cent fewer greenhouse gas emissions than coal.

Crystal Smith, Haisla Nation chief councillor, said B.C. could reduce as much as 64 million tonnes of greenhouse gases within one year if coal-fired facilities in Asia were replaced with a single electrified medium-to-large LNG plant.

The leaders also believe some of the credit for lower global greenhouse gas should be transferred to Canada from countries who receive the natural gas through the Internationally Transferable Mitigation Outcomes, as enabled under the Paris Accord.

The agreement also said First Nations will deliver B.C.’s gas products through their territories and businesses under the highest environmental standards while contributing to local nations’ economic self-determination and reducing poverty.

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist
Jenna Cocullo 
Send Jenna email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says
Next story
Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Just Posted

Island NDP discuss push back against Singh’s ethnic background

Island NDP discuss push back against leader’s ethnic background

OPINION: The importance of community partners in the delivery of health and care services

Share your vision of health care at the Kwa’lilas Hotel on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Port Hardy is the first North Island community to live-stream council meetings

The Oct. 8 regular meeting of council was the agreed upon date for council’s first ever live-stream.

Awil’gola event

Vancouver Island Regional Library (VIRL) is showcasing Indigenous people, cultures, customs, and… Continue reading

Port Hardy RCMP says it was acid spill that shut down Port Alice Highway

“The vehicle was transporting acid from the Port Alice mill”

VIDEO: First Nations want to help the world replace coal with BC LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative in Vancouver

Businessman sues Surrey councillor for questions raised about meeting with NDP minister

Bob Cheema alleges Jack Hundial’s comments ‘injured his character, credit, and reputation’

Phone in cupholder isn’t OK, B.C. public safety minister says

Cellphone ‘supposed to be mounted,’ not accessible while driving

Tour de Rock 2019 team raises more than $1.1 million for kids cancer research

Cops for Cancer team cycled 1,000 kilometres across Vancouver Island

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Island woman eliminated from Great Canadian Baking Show

Comox’s Nauta knew bread was going to be a challenge going into the contest

Wolf kill working in B.C. caribou recovery, ministry study shows

South Peace herds coming back four years into aerial program

‘I felt dismissed’: Report finds gender gap within B.C.’s healthcare system

New report sheds dire light on women’s experiences with B.C.’s healthcare system

‘Emaciated’ dog missing half its jaw found in northern B.C.

Luna had been shot, the SPCA said

Most Read