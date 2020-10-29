Northern Expedition ferry holding in Port Hardy

The Northern Expedition ferry, with service between Port Hardy, Bella Bella and Prince Rupert returned to Port Hardy Thursday morning (Oct. 29) due to issues with its radar system.

The sailing had already been rescheduled for 8 a.m. that morning, delayed from the night before because the S-radar was not working. A technician worked on the radar Wednesday night and the system was functioning.

Thursday morning the ferry departed, but approximately 90 minutes into the sailing, the radar malfunctioned again. The crew returned to Port Hardy for technical support.

Subsequent sailings from Prince Rupert (Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m.) and Skidigate (Oct. 30, 12:30 a.m.) have been cancelled.

No word yet on when passengers will be able to re-schedule passage.

#ServiceNotice #PortHardy – #BellaBella – #PrinceRupert #NorthernExpedition is currently returning to hold in dock in Port Hardy due to a mechanical difficulty. We appreciate your patience & will provide updates as soon as possible. Keep posted here: https://t.co/IMJfLN4M55 ^ml — BC Ferries | Travel safe. Wear a mask. (@BCFerries) October 29, 2020

