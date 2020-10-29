BC Ferries lower car deck. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

BC Ferries lower car deck. (Zoe Ducklow photo)

Northern Expedition ferry holding in Port Hardy

Radar issues caused the ferry to turn around

The Northern Expedition ferry, with service between Port Hardy, Bella Bella and Prince Rupert returned to Port Hardy Thursday morning (Oct. 29) due to issues with its radar system.

The sailing had already been rescheduled for 8 a.m. that morning, delayed from the night before because the S-radar was not working. A technician worked on the radar Wednesday night and the system was functioning.

Thursday morning the ferry departed, but approximately 90 minutes into the sailing, the radar malfunctioned again. The crew returned to Port Hardy for technical support.

Subsequent sailings from Prince Rupert (Oct. 29, 2:30 p.m.) and Skidigate (Oct. 30, 12:30 a.m.) have been cancelled.

No word yet on when passengers will be able to re-schedule passage.

BCFerries

