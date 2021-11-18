Northern Vancouver Island (Woss-north) has 73 cases of COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 7-13. (BCCDC photo)

Northern Vancouver Island (Woss-north) has 73 cases of COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 7-13. (BCCDC photo)

Northern Vancouver Island’s weekly COVID-19 cases leap from 32 to 73

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new data on Wednesday, Nov. 17

The virus is still out there.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new data on Wednesday, Nov. 17, showing COVID-19 cases for each local health area.

Northern Vancouver Island’s (Woss-north) weekly COVID-19 numbers leapt from 32 to 73 for the week of Nov. 7-13, which is currently one of the highest case rates on the island.

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation, located adjacent to Port Hardy, is still under a COVID-19 exposure lockdown with no fixed date for ending yet, and three School District 85 elementary schools have also announced potential exposures this month, including:

Sunset Elementary (Port McNeill) – Nov. 1, 4, 5, 2021;

Cheslakees Elementary (Port McNeill) – Nov. 10, 2021; and

Fort Rupert Elementary (Port Hardy) – Nov. 4,8, 2021.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
295 millimetres of rain: Abbotsford, Hope set precipitation records
Next story
Island MPs concerned about cuts to benefit programs

Just Posted

Northern Vancouver Island (Woss-north) has 73 cases of COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 7-13. (BCCDC photo)
Northern Vancouver Island’s weekly COVID-19 cases leap from 32 to 73

Overnight closures were previously expected to last until Nov. 22. (Courtesy of Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Malahat to reopen 24 hours a day

sd85.bc.ca photo
School District 85 still on the fence about mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

BC Ferries’ Coastal Celebration vessel has been reassigned from its regular route to accommodate one round trip sailing between Nanaimo and Victoria. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATE: BC Ferries announces Thursday round-trip sailing between Nanaimo, Victoria