Northern Vancouver Island’s weekly COVID-19 cases leap from 32 to 73

The virus is still out there.
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new data on Wednesday, Nov. 17, showing COVID-19 cases for each local health area.
Northern Vancouver Island’s (Woss-north) weekly COVID-19 numbers leapt from 32 to 73 for the week of Nov. 7-13, which is currently one of the highest case rates on the island.
Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation, located adjacent to Port Hardy, is still under a COVID-19 exposure lockdown with no fixed date for ending yet, and three School District 85 elementary schools have also announced potential exposures this month, including:
Sunset Elementary (Port McNeill) – Nov. 1, 4, 5, 2021;
Cheslakees Elementary (Port McNeill) – Nov. 10, 2021; and
Fort Rupert Elementary (Port Hardy) – Nov. 4,8, 2021.
