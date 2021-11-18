Northern Vancouver Island’s weekly COVID-19 cases leap from 32 to 73

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new data on Wednesday, Nov. 17

Northern Vancouver Island (Woss-north) has 73 cases of COVID-19 for the week of Nov. 7-13. (BCCDC photo)

The virus is still out there.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released new data on Wednesday, Nov. 17, showing COVID-19 cases for each local health area.

Northern Vancouver Island’s (Woss-north) weekly COVID-19 numbers leapt from 32 to 73 for the week of Nov. 7-13, which is currently one of the highest case rates on the island.

Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw First Nation, located adjacent to Port Hardy, is still under a COVID-19 exposure lockdown with no fixed date for ending yet, and three School District 85 elementary schools have also announced potential exposures this month, including:

Sunset Elementary (Port McNeill) – Nov. 1, 4, 5, 2021;

Cheslakees Elementary (Port McNeill) – Nov. 10, 2021; and

Fort Rupert Elementary (Port Hardy) – Nov. 4,8, 2021.

CoronavirusCOVID-19