Notice of change of operator for Mount Waddington transit services

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) and BC Transit have received notice that the current operating company for the Mount Waddington Transit System has decided to not renew its contract and, as such, will no longer be the service provider in the area after March 31, 2019.

The RDMW and BC Transit would like to thank North Island Community Service Society for 10 years of service operating the Mount Waddington Transit System, providing excellent service to the northern part of Vancouver Island, including Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Fort Rupert, Coal Harbour and Woss.

Recognizing the importance of transit for the community, BC Transit will work closely with its local government partner to secure a new transit service operator, and ensure a smooth transition. Over the next few weeks, BC Transit will issue a Request for Expressions of Interest for potential operating companies to provide transit services in the area as of April 1, 2019.For more information on routes, fares and schedules in Mount Waddington, please visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington.

