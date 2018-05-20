RDMW PHOTO The current operating company for the Mount Waddington Transit System has decided to not renew its contract.

Notice of change of operator for Mount Waddington transit services

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) and BC Transit have received notice that the current operating company for the Mount Waddington Transit System has decided to not renew its contract and, as such, will no longer be the service provider in the area after March 31, 2019.

The RDMW and BC Transit would like to thank North Island Community Service Society for 10 years of service operating the Mount Waddington Transit System, providing excellent service to the northern part of Vancouver Island, including Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Fort Rupert, Coal Harbour and Woss.

Recognizing the importance of transit for the community, BC Transit will work closely with its local government partner to secure a new transit service operator, and ensure a smooth transition. Over the next few weeks, BC Transit will issue a Request for Expressions of Interest for potential operating companies to provide transit services in the area as of April 1, 2019.For more information on routes, fares and schedules in Mount Waddington, please visit bctransit.com/mount-waddington.

– Gazette staff

Previous story
VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

Just Posted

Notice of change of operator for Mount Waddington transit services

The Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW) and BC Transit have received… Continue reading

Is Steve Nash Vancouver Island’s best athlete of all-time?

As Captain Canada gets ready to enter basketball’s Hall of Fame it’s time to debate his legacy

Who is Vancouver Island’s greatest athlete ever?

We want to know, you get to choose in a 64-athlete tournament bracket

Totem pole ceremony a step towards reconciliation

“This moment is a monumental moment of reconciliation — I’m so proud of all of you.”

First Forestry Proud Day Flourishes

Forest Friendly Communities hosted the event in Port McNeill

VIDEO: Grand Forks shores up defences as floodwaters rise to peak levels

Canadian Forces, volunteers working to protect low-lying areas

Chilliwack Chiefs moving on to RBC Cup final after thrilling win over Ottawa

Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in the 3rd period as Chilliwack won their semi-final 3-2.

VIDEO: As floodwaters recede, crews assess the damage to Grand Forks’ downtown

More than four dozen firefighters and building inspectors came out to help

Wellington Dukes pull off epic upset of Wenatchee at RBC Cup

The Dukes are off to the championship game after downing the Wild 2-1 Saturday at Prospera Centre.

Iron Chisel continue winning ways in Esquimalt

On May 5, the Iron Chisel traveled to the Vancouver Island BC Powerlifting Championship.

Logger Sports cuts through Port McNeill June 16 at the waterfront

For the Briscoe family in Port McNeill, logger sports is definitely a family affair.

Canada to face U.S. for bronze at world hockey championship

Canada was looking to play in the gold medal game for a fourth straight year, but saw 3-2 loss

Searchers for Vancouver Island father turn focus to Cowichan River

Cowichan SAR joined by many other SAR groups, volunteers now determined to find missing man

Vacationers urged to check for stowaway bats that could carry deadly disease

‘White-nose syndrome’ has killed millions of bats in North America, but hasn’t arrived in B.C. yet

Most Read