Wally Taylor, city bylaws officer, takes a look Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the clean-up work ahead at an encampment along the Millstone River. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Wally Taylor, city bylaws officer, takes a look Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the clean-up work ahead at an encampment along the Millstone River. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Notorious encampment in Nanaimo being cleared out

Camp for people experiencing homelessness was the site of two shooting incidents

An encampment along Nanaimo’s Millstone River that had been occupied by people experiencing homelessness is being cleared out this week.

Nanaimo RCMP said the camp will be cleaned up over the next three days and that measures are being taken to prevent people experiencing homelessness from camping there.

The camp is along Terminal Avenue, a highway-right-of-way, and police said the operation is being led by the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, with City of Nanaimo bylaw and community safety officers also involved and Nanaimo RCMP there to keep the peace.

Police say a barge will be utilized on the river side of the camp, and one lane on Terminal will be closed intermittently.

The camp is the site of two shootings this year, including a high-profile incident in which an auto shop owner was shot after entering the camp trying to recover items that had allegedly been stolen from his business.

READ ALSO: Charges dropped related to shooting at Nanaimo homeless encampment

READ ALSO: Shots fired at Nanaimo homeless camp, one person seriously injured

More to come.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsHomelessness

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘It’s good to be home’ Evacuation orders lifted for 540 Osoyoos properties
Next story
VIU falling short with cybersecurity measures, says B.C. auditor general

Just Posted

Chantal Dunne givng her talk from her laptop. Photo supplied
Port Alice initiates wildfire resiliency plan

Surrey RCMP say the Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton has been cancelled. They were last seen by their father on June 28 when leaving for a planned vacation with their mother, Verity Bolton. They were supposed to return July 17, 2023. (Lauren Collins)
Mother, boyfriend charged following B.C. Amber Alert, kids found safe in Alberta

An aerial view of Kyuquot. (Photo courtesy, Walters Cove Resort)
Future of Kyuquot water system in question

This tall ship - the Pacific Swift - is one of two currently docked in Port Hardy. Photo by Natasha Griffiths
Tall ships arrive in Port Hardy for youth training