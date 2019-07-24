The BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adult cat adoption fees from July 27 to Aug. 2. - File photo

Now is a good time for Vancouver Islanders to get a cat

BC SPCA offers 50 per cent off cat adoption fees July 27 to Aug. 2

If you long to hear the pitter patter of paws in your home, the BC SPCA invites you to visit one of its 36 locations during its half-price adoption promotion for all adult cats.

The event, taking place from July 27 to Aug. 2, is presented by Hill’s® Pet Nutrition across the province and Vancouver Island.

“At this time of year our shelters are always very full, and we have also rescued a large number of cats through cruelty investigations recently, so we’d love to find good homes for as many cats as possible during our half-price event,” says Lorie Chortyk, the BC SPCA’s general manager of communications.

Chortyk says the goal of the promotion is to help some of the amazing adult felines who might get overlooked during kitten season to find their forever homes, and to free up space in SPCA shelters to bring in more animals in need.

“Taking an adult cat home offers many benefits,” adds Chortyk. “Older cats tend to be calmer and their personalities have developed so it allows us to make the best match with their potential new guardians.”

The BC SPCA rescues and rehomes thousands of homeless, abused, injured and neglected cats and kittens throughout the province. If you’re interested in making an adult cat a part of your home, be sure to visit your local BC SPCA branch during business hours, or visit https://adopt.spca.bc.ca/ to view adoptable animals.

