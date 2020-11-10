Nurse shortage forced Port Alice Health Centre to close all day on Nov. 7

Despite significant effort, Island Health was not able to fill a nursing shift required to staff the Port Alice Health Centre on Saturday (Nov. 7).

Due to this, the Port Alice Health Centre was closed on Nov. 7 and re-opened for normal hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Sunday (Nov. 8).

Whenever the Port Alice Health Centre is closed, “In the event of a medical emergency, residents are advised to call 911 or proceed to the Port McNeill or Port Hardy Hospital,” stated Island Health. “Confidential health information and advice from a registered nurse is available toll free, 24/7 by calling HealthLink BC at 811.”

Island Health acknowledged this is not an ideal situation for the community and sincerely apologized for any inconvenience.

