The Port Alice Health Centre. (Debra Lynn photo)

Nurse shortage forced Port Alice Health Centre to close all day on Nov. 7

Despite significant effort, Island Health was not able to fill a nursing shift required to staff the Port Alice Health Centre on Saturday (Nov. 7).

Due to this, the Port Alice Health Centre was closed on Nov. 7 and re-opened for normal hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., on Sunday (Nov. 8).

Whenever the Port Alice Health Centre is closed, “In the event of a medical emergency, residents are advised to call 911 or proceed to the Port McNeill or Port Hardy Hospital,” stated Island Health. “Confidential health information and advice from a registered nurse is available toll free, 24/7 by calling HealthLink BC at 811.”

Island Health acknowledged this is not an ideal situation for the community and sincerely apologized for any inconvenience.

The Port Alice Health Centre. (Debra Lynn photo)




