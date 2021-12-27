Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a home on Fifth Street in Courtenay Monday, Dec. 27. Photo by Jenna Powell

Flames can be seen coming through the roof of a home on Fifth Street in Courtenay Monday, Dec. 27. Photo by Jenna Powell

Occupants, pets escape fire in Courtenay home

Five residents have been displaced after a fire broke out in a house on the 1200 block of 5th Street in Courtenay, late Monday afternoon.

“I was at work and I got a call that the house was on fire,” said Amy Patton, one of the five residents in the rental home. “It started in the basement, but I don’t know much more. There was a plumber down there, trying to fix some frozen pipes.”

All five occupants, as well as three dogs and a cat, escaped.

Firefighters were still on the scene Monday evening.

More to come…

ALSO: Fire destroys bus in downtown Courtenay

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtenayHouse fire

Previous story
Alberta RCMP searching for boy, 3, believed to have been abducted by father

Just Posted

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

A Lifelabs employee speaks with a traveller who arrived at Vancouver International Airport, in the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. All air travellers entering Canada, except for those coming from the U.S., are now required to be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and isolate until they get their results, even if they are fully vaccinated against the virus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 2,046 COVID-19 cases; 1 death

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?

Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce logo
Port Hardy Chamber of Commerce awarded a grant under the shop local initiative