Ocean Plastic Depot opens in North Island in partnership with Ocean Legacy Foundation

Ocean Legacy Foundation (Ocean Legacy), a Canadian non-profit organization that develops and implements worldwide plastic pollution response programs with the goal to end ocean plastic pollution, announced Feb. 1 that in partnership with the Regional District of Mount Waddington (RDMW), they have opened a new Ocean Plastic Depot at 7 Mile Landfill & Recycling Centre.

The landfill is located on Highway 19 between Port McNeill and the Port Alice junction, and this ocean plastic diversion program is made possible through funding from the Ghost Gear Fund and Department of Fisheries and Oceans. The 7 Mile Ocean Plastics Depot will accept materials from shoreline, ocean and industrial cleanup efforts from the marine sector and the local community, providing essential infrastructure to divert these plastic resources from landfills and reduce ocean pollution.

“Ocean Legacy is excited to launch this opportunity to reduce the pollution in our coastal communities and protect our precious marine environments,” said Chloé Dubois, Executive Director, Ocean Legacy Foundation. “This development continues to enhance our growing capacity to capture wasted plastics, divert them from landfills, and repurpose the materials in a way that fuels innovative manufacturing technologies, which support the Canadian plastic circular economy.”

The 7 Mile Ocean Plastic Depot accepts materials such as abandoned, lost, discarded fishing gear (ALDFG), marine debris, and equipment including netting and rope, polystyrene foam (styrofoam), hard plastic and select buoys. Materials collected at the depot is sent to the Ocean Legacy processing centre at Steveston Harbour, BC, where it is further sorted, cleaned, and recycled.

“We are really excited about our partnership with Ocean Legacy and the creation of the Ocean Plastics Depot at 7-Mile Landfill,” said Andrew Hory, Chair of the RDMW. “This program enables the RDMW to build on our collection and recycling efforts by adding ocean plastics to the list. Removing plastic wastes from our oceans and shorelines, then collecting them locally, directly benefits the environmental health of our community.”

The 7 Mile Ocean Plastics Depot will be the fourth depot of its kind in British Columbia, with others located in Powell River, Ucluelet, and Cumberland and developments underway in Prince Rupert and the Lower Sunshine Coast. The program forms part of Ocean Legacy Foundation’s national strategy in addressing plastic pollution by creating end of life solutions for ALDGF and marine plastics while developing the plastic circular economy.

To register to use the 7-Mile Landfill Ocean Plastics Depot, email 7miledepot@oceanlegacy.ca or visit https://oceanplasticdepot.ca for more information.

About Ocean Legacy Foundation

Initiated in 2013, Ocean Legacy Foundation is a Canadian, internationally recognized, non-profit organization that develops and implements worldwide plastic pollution emergency response programs, with the goal to end plastic pollution. Ocean Legacy Foundation combines sustainable technologies, education, and skills training to convert plastic pollution into economic value while providing local communities with the tools they need to prevent plastic pollution and protect their local environment.

