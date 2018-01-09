Mother Jennifer Brooks at a protest during the long consideration of charges in the police-shooting death of her son, Hudson, two-and-a-half years ago. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

The officer charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Hudson Brooks outside South SurreyRCMP detachment in 2015 had her first court day on the matter this afternoon.

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran did not personally appear in Surrey Provincial Court, but was represented by lawyerAndrea Kastanis, who appeared for defence counsel David Butcher.

Kastanis told the court that Cucheran had elected for trial by judge and jury.

She later confirmed to Peace Arch News that eight days had been set aside in November and December for thepreliminary hearing. According to online court records, those proceedings are to take place Nov. 5-8 and Dec. 18-21.

Brooks’ mother Jennifer – who was relieved to learn last month that the Crown charged the officer with one countof aggravated assault and one count of assault with a deadly weapon – did not attend the court proceedings. Shetold PAN last month that she didn’t plan to, and that she also wouldn’t share Cucheran’s name on social media,even thought it is already public.

“They have a family, too,” she said following the charge announcement. “I’m not on a witch hunt. I don’t think thiswoman walked out and said, ‘I’m going to shoot and kill a boy today.’ It’s such a tragedy. There’s a no-winsituation here, for our family and hers.”

One man who did attend court Tuesday told PAN that he came because he “heard stuff that night” – a reference tothe date Hudson Brooks was fatally shot.

Following Brooks’ death on July 18, 2015, the Independent Investigations Office recommended in October 2016that charges be considered against a then-unidentified officer.

Previous story
Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie
Next story
Tex Electric named finalist for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

Just Posted

Tex Electric named finalist for Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards

“It shows we are constantly putting in effort every day.”

Reconciliation based interactive play coming to Port Hardy

Theatre for Living is touring the play šxwʔamət (home)

Victor’s Secret Fashion Show needs male models

There is a dance after the fashion show, and no minors are allowed as the event includes alcohol.

North Island Bantam Eagles win silver at Christmas break tournament

The Eagles final game of the season is a rematch against the Comox Valley Chiefs in Port Alice.

Casavant produces technical report showing improvement in wildlife law enforcement is necessary

Casavant produced the technical report while in a doctoral program with Royal Roads University.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

$30 million project to make Hwy 4 to Tofino better

Highways crews set to smooth out the Kennedy Lake climb starting this spring

Use marijuana revenue for drug treatment, Todd Stone says

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate calls for dedicated fund

Complaint about “excessive nudity” in change rooms

Vancouver Island man says he is uncomfortable with level of nudity in men’s change room

VIDEO: Tiny therapeutic horse makes for touching story

Viral video from Vancouver Island therapeutic riding association has more than 500,000 views in just a few days

Officer accused in death of B.C. man elects for trial by judge and jury

Hudson Brooks killed outside South Surrey RCMP detachment in 2015

Police seek information on lost urn found on Vancouver Island beach

Police say the urn weighs 25 pounds and was possibly tossed into the sea

Skier killed in avalanche near Fernie

A 36-year-old man from Alberta died in an avalanche on Monday, Jan. 8.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Follow the 2017 Tour de Rock

Follow the Tour de Rock, as they pedal more than 1,000 kilometres fundraising to combat paediatric cancer

Most Read